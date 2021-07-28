NHL Trade Rumors: Latest on Marc-Andre Fleury Deal, Darcy Kuemper and More

1 of 3

Sam Morris/Getty Images

While Fleury has been dealt to Chicago, he may not end up playing there. According to Rob Rossi, Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Fleury has no interest in playing for the Blackhawks:

"A source close to Fleury described him as 'totally shocked.' Another source said Fleury 'doesn’t want to play there,' though stressing that the sentiment had nothing to do with the Blackhawks organization but rather Fleury not wanting to uproot his family for an unfamiliar locale. The source added that though Fleury has long suspected Vegas upper management—and especially coach Peter DeBoer—did not view him as 'their guy,' Fleury was confident he would at least finish out his current contract with the Golden Knights."

The idea that Fleury doesn't want to be in an unfamiliar situation opens up the idea that another trade—to the Pittsburgh Penguins—could be a possibility. Fleury began his career in Pittsburgh and spent more than a decade with the Penguins organization. Speculation on a possible reunion has already begun.

"Forget the sentimental, prodigal-goalie skating back to his home arena angle," Tim Benz of TribLive.com wrote. "Even if Fleury had zero connection to the city, the Penguins need a veteran who can step in and immediately replace Tristan Jarry as the top starting option in net."

While there's no guarantee that the Penguins will actually pursue Fleury, the notion does make sense, and it's apparent that the goalie isn't going to be content to make Chicago his last NHL stop.