NHL Free Agents 2021: Rumors & Predictions for Ryan Suter, Dougie Hamilton, More

David Becker/Associated Press

We're on the verge of NHL free agency, with the market set to open at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday. While much of the past week has involved the entry draft and a little bit of trade action, teams are now set to focus on players with expiring contracts.

This year's free-agent pool isn't likely to disappoint, as notable names like Dougie Hamilton, Gabriel Landeskog, Phillip Danault, Tyson Barrie and Alexander Ovechkin are all expected to reach the open market.

Naturally, the next few days are going to be filled with activity as teams look to bolster their rosters for the 2021-22 season. Of course, some acquisitions could already be in the works. Here, we'll take a look at the latest NHL free agency buzz.