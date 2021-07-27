NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Jack Eichel Trade, Alec Martinez, More

1 of 3

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to move Jack Eichel, it's possible they're going to trade him far away from upstate New York.

According to The Athletic's Rick Carpiniello, Sabres owner Terry Pegula would prefer to deal the center to a Western Conference team. There have been numerous reports that Buffalo has a high price for the 24-year-old (as to be expected), and perhaps that would be even higher for an Eastern Conference team.

For the 2021-22 season, the NHL will return to having traditional conferences. Still, Buffalo would not have to play against Eichel as much if he was playing in the Western Conference.

It appears that the Sabres had trade discussions regarding Eichel this past weekend. His agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that their expectation is he is "going to be traded in the near future."

Eichel has spent the first six years of his NHL career in Buffalo, which selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft. However, he was limited to 21 games last season due to a neck injury that he's still in the process of recovering from.