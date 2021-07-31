The Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

0 of 8

NBA free agency is a time to dream. Most players signed will never win a championship or become an MVP-caliber star, but every contract offers the hope of a brighter future.

With a little luck, that optimism can become a reality. Since 2000, seven significant free-agent additions—with sign-and-trade transactions included—have gone on to win an NBA championship or win the NBA's MVP award. Steve Nash, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among them.

Unsurprisingly, the alternate title of this feature could be "LeBron James Has Moved Three Times." Since he's won a championship at every stop, though, each one deserves to be highlighted.

While the list is subjective, the key factors are high-level individual success and team accomplishments.