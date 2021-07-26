NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Evgeny Kuznetsov and More

1 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel is one of the most notable players already on the trade block. Buffalo hasn't moved the 24-year-old All-Star yet, but Eichel's camp expects that to change in the not-too-distant future.

"Our expectation is that Jack is going to be traded in the near future, and all of our discussions have been centred around that issue," Eichel's agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Several teams will likely be in on Eichel, though it appears the Montreal Canadiens won't be among them.

"Believe the Canadiens have poked around, but have been told they're not heavily invested in acquiring him. Things can change fast, as always, but not sure they will," Sportsnet's Eric Engels tweeted.

After Montreal fell 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, most could assume that reloading for a more successful finish would be the goal of the offseason. And perhaps the Canadiens will make some splashy moves in the coming days to improve their roster. Just don't count on acquiring Eichel to be one of them.