NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Zach Hyman, Dougie Hamilton and More Top Free Agents

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Zach Hyman is not returning for a seventh.

"It was our intention going in to retain Zach's services," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Thursday. "We have certain limits we can go to, and we have tried to extend ourselves the best we can."

The two sides did have weeks of negotiations, but in the end, a source told James Mirtle of The Athletic that "it wasn't even close."

Hyman is expected to sign with the Edmonton Oilers on a deal that will pay him at least $5 million per season.

The teams could have worked out a sign-and-trade that would have added an eighth year to the new contract, but Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported Dubas didn't think it was worth it for Toronto.

Edmonton will add a quality two-way forward who had 33 points in just 43 games last season. The 29-year-old is a valuable glue player for contending teams, although Toronto didn't win one of its five playoff series during Hyman's six seasons with the team.

The Oilers will hope he can find more success in his new location.