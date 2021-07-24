The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 191

1 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Both Sandhagen and Dillashaw insisted going in that they were championship-level fighters.

Both were right.

The No. 2 contender and the two-time former titleholder went at it for the full 25 minutes and both emerged thinking they’d done enough to earn a career-advancing decision in the main event.

This time, only Dillashaw was right.

Back in the cage after an absence of more than two years, the ex-champ endured both a left knee injury and a ghastly cut over his right eye on the way to winning a razor-thin split verdict.

All three judges scored it 48-47, with two tipping in Dillashaw’s direction thanks largely to his consistent aggression, two takedowns and better than seven minutes of positional control time.

The third judge gave it to Sandhagen, who had a 90-70 edge in significant strikes and scored the lone knockdown with a sneaky left hand to his opponent’s chin in the second round.

B/R agreed with the dissenting scorer and also gave it to Sandhagen by a 48-47 count.

Still, it was a triumph of resilience for Dillashaw, who’d gone 5-2 in seven lifetime title fights and had won two of the previous three fights in which he’d gone the full five rounds.

“Daddy’s getting that title belt easy,” he said. “I’m here to fight. Either a title fight right away or someone else in the top five.”

Six years older than his former sparring partner, Dillashaw started well and controlled much of the first round with pressure, frequently getting Sandhagen in clinch positions along the fence.

He landed some powerful ground strikes as Sandhagen went for a heel hook in the final minute of the session, apparently sustaining the aforementioned knee injury at that point.

Sandhagen was more effective in the second with movement and sharper striking.

He opened the cut over Dillashaw’s eye with a right hand about halfway through the round and landed a leaping knee followed by a combination of punches in a memorable sequence in the final minute.

Dillashaw rallied in the third when he was able to get the fight in close, but Sandhagen avoided significant damage and again seemed the more impactful fighter in both the fourth round and down the stretch into the fifth while sniping from the outside.

Not surprisingly, he thought he’d earned the win in his first five-round fight.

“I knew I made some mistakes early but I adjusted,” he said.

“I never took any serious damage. But I’ll admit, I didn’t think he’d be able to take a shot the way he took a shot. Those are the same punches that have knocked other guys out.”