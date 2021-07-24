NHL Draft 2021: Day 2 TV, Live-Stream Schedule, Order and Predictions

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

There were 31 players taken during the first round of the 2021 NHL draft Friday night. A lot more players will be selected Saturday, when Rounds 2-7 of this year's event will be taking place.

As expected, Michigan defenseman Owen Power was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 1 overall pick. Two of his Wolverines teammates also went in the top five, with center Matthew Beniers going to the Seattle Kraken at No. 2 and center Kent Johnson being selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets at No. 5.

While many of the top prospects are no longer on the board, there will still be some strong players available when the second round begins Saturday (B/R's Adam Herman highlights 10 of them here). And there's always the potential for teams to land some late-round steals.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Day 2 of the 2021 NHL draft.

NHL Draft Day 2 Information

Date: Saturday, July 24

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: NHL.com

Round 2 Order

33. Buffalo Sabres

34. Anaheim Ducks

35. Seattle Kraken

36. Vegas Golden Knights (from New Jersey Devils)

37. Arizona Coyotes (from Columbus Blue Jackets, via Ottawa Senators)

38. Detroit Red Wings

39. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks)

40. Carolina Hurricanes (from Nashville Predators, via Los Angeles Kings)

41. Vancouver Canucks

42. Ottawa Senators

43. Arizona Coyotes

44. Carolina Hurricanes (from Columbus Blue Jackets, via Chicago Blackhawks)

45. Calgary Flames

46. Philadelphia Flyers

47. Dallas Stars

48. Dallas Stars (from Detroit Red Wings, via New York Rangers)

49. Los Angeles Kings (from St. Louis Blues, via Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights)

50. Winnipeg Jets

51. Carolina Hurricanes (from Nashville Predators)

52. New York Islanders (from Detroit Red Wings, via Edmonton Oilers)

53. Buffalo Sabres (from Boston Bruins)

54. Minnesota Wild

55. Washington Capitals

56. Florida Panthers

57. Toronto Maple Leafs

58. Pittsburgh Penguins

59. Carolina Hurricanes

60. Arizona Coyotes (from New York Islanders, via Colorado Avalanche)

61. Colorado Avalanche (from New Jersey Devils, via New York Islanders)

62. Chicago Blackhawks (from Vegas Golden Knights)

63. Montreal Canadiens

64. Montreal Canadiens (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

Round 2 Predictions

Just like Day 1, the Sabres will be on the clock when Day 2 of the draft begins. And after a busy first round, Buffalo has an opportunity to add more young talent throughout the day Saturday.

In addition to selecting Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick, the Sabres acquired a second first-round selection by trading Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers for the No. 13 pick. With that selection, Buffalo took a top offensive prospect in Swedish right winger Isak Rosen.

"Although Rasmus has been a very good Buffalo Sabre and done a lot of good things in this organization, the value that we got warranted us making that decision," Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said, per The Athletic's John Vogl.

Heading into Day 2, expect the Sabres to continue making notable moves. That includes on the trade market, as rumors continue swirling.

While not official, Buffalo is trading center Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Plus, there continue to be rumors surrounding Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who could also be dealt.

As for the selections that Buffalo owns, don't be surprised if it continues to take the best players available rather than targeting specific positions. The Sabres need to boost their overall talent pool after missing the playoffs every year since 2011.

Perhaps one player Buffalo could consider with the No. 33 pick is Russian right winger Nikita Chibrikov, who some projected to get taken during the first round. However, the 18-year-old wasn't picked, making him one of the top available players.

Russian defenseman Kirill Kirsanov is another player who likely won't be on the board long on Day 2. Expect him to get selected within the first few picks of the second round. The prediction here is that he will go to the Kraken at No. 35.

Seattle took center Matthew Beniers with the first draft pick in franchise history. Now, it is time for the NHL's newest team to draft its first defensive player, and Kirsanov will be the best one on the board (assuming he makes it past Buffalo and the Anaheim Ducks).

But the Ducks may opt to take another offensive player. They took center Mason McTavish in the first round, and Aatu Raty could be tempting if he's available at No. 34. Raty, an 18-year-old Finnish center, is another player who could have been picked in the first round yet remains on the board.

While it's possible to make these predictions for the second day of the draft, there are sure to be some surprises. That was the case Friday, and with six rounds still to go, there are likely to be more trades that will also shake up the order throughout the day.