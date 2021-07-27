Fantasy Football Busts You Need to Avoid in 2021

0 of 6

As seasoned fantasy managers know, the early rounds of fantasy football drafts can be a minefield with numerous busts beneath the surface.

Some of this is unavoidable. Last year, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey charted as the No. 1 player in average draft position (ADP) but missed most of the season.

That's not a bust so much as bad luck. A bust was when managers helped New York Giants tight end Evan Engram boast an ADP of 7.05 as the seventh tight end off the board, only to see him finish 15th in scoring at his position.

Circumstances, a poor fit and projections suggest the following players are possible busts to avoid based on their ADP.