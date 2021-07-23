2024 Olympics: Known Dates, Logo, Schedule Info for Paris Games

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

The last time the Summer Olympics were held in Paris was 1924. Exactly a century later, the Games will be returning to the capital of France.

Paris will be hosting the Summer Olympics in 2024, marking the third time that the city has staged the Games. It's the first time the Olympics are coming to France since 1992, when Albertville hosted the Winter Games.

There's been only one city to previously host the Summer Olympics three times: London, where the Games occurred in 1908, 1948 and 2012. Paris will become a three-time host in 2024, while Los Angeles will also host for a third time when the Olympics are held there in 2028.

Although the Paris Games are still three years away, some details have already been released.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin July 26 and wrap up on Aug. 11. So the schedule will be similar to the one currently being used in Tokyo, where the Games are occurring from July 21-Aug. 8.

The logo for the Paris Games features a gold medal, a flame and Marianne, the personification of the French Republic:

There were originally five candidate cities for the 2024 Games. Hamburg, Budapest and Rome ended up withdrawing their bids, leaving Paris and Los Angeles, which were both awarded future opportunities to host the Summer Olympics.

"This is a great day for the Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement, and it's a great day also for these two wonderful cities, these two great Olympic cities," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said when the decision was announced in 2017.

One of the new events being added for the 2024 Summer Olympics is breakdancing, which will officially be called "breaking."

"We have had a clear priority, and this is to introduce sports which are particularly popular among the younger generations. And also to take into account the urbanization of sport," Bach said, per Tom Schad of USA Today.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were new events added to the Tokyo Games, and all three will again be included in the Olympic schedule in Paris in 2024. However, karate, baseball and softball will not be back after all three were held in Japan.

It was a bit surprising that karate was left out of the 2024 Olympics after its 2021 debut.

“We believed that we had met all the requirements and that we had the perfect conditions to be added to the sports program; however, we have learned today that our dream will not be coming true,” World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinos said in a statement in 2019 (h/t Reuters).

Baseball and softball hadn't been in the Olympics since 2008. While neither will be included in the 2024 Games, the sports could return for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.