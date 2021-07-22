Games We're Excited to See During the 2021-22 NHL Season

0 of 6

Scott Audette/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to hockey season.

Sort of.

Though the Stanley Cup may still be dented and soaked from the Tampa Bay Lightning's second straight boat parade celebration to close 2020-21, the business of the NHL rolls on.

Not only do the expansion Seattle Kraken now have a coach, a rink and some players on the roster, the league—as of Thursday evening—has an official schedule of games for the 2021-22 season.

Things will return to something approaching their pre-pandemic normal, with the Canadian teams once again mixing with their American counterparts in the Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific Divisions.

The Arizona Coyotes were moved to the Central to allow room for the Kraken in the Pacific, and the league's 32nd team will officially begin play on Oct. 12 in Las Vegas before making its home debut on Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

It's also a big year for TV watchers now that games will be broadcast in new places.

The NHL signed a seven-year deal with the Walt Disney Company in March that'll result in games on ESPN and ABC, while Turner Sports agreed to a contract in April that'll have games on TBS and TNT.

Needless to say, the schedule release immediately sent the hockey writing types at B/R into a date-circling frenzy, and we've compiled a list of several that we're looking forward to in particular.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.