NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Talk for 2021 Draft Picks and Prospects

It's already been an eventful week around the NHL. On Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken took 30 players from other teams in the expansion draft, beginning to assemble the roster for their inaugural season. And that was only the start of more eventful days on the horizon.

In the days leading up to the expansion draft, there was a roster freeze, meaning no trades could be made. That will be lifted Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, so deals can go back to taking place.

Then on Friday, the 2021 NHL draft gets underway. Teams will likely be considering whether they want to move picks, so the trade chatter is probably going to pick right back up from where it left off before the freeze.

With the draft getting closer, here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the league.