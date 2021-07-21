2021 NHL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Top Prospects on the Rise

0 of 3

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The top of the 2021 NHL draft is expected to be dominated by Michigan Wolverines players.

Owen Power and Matthew Beniers could be the first two players off the board to the Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken.

Michigan has a chance to produce a third top-10 pick thanks to the development of Kent Johnson, who has been projected to be a high first-round selection as well.

Johnson may receive a boost in the draft order due to the lack of high-quality centers predicted to land in the top 10. A majority of the opening choices could be defensemen, starting with Power.

If Power, Luke Hughes and other top defensemen are taken high in the top 10, that could open the door for other defenders to move higher in the draft order, including a few that are coming from Europe.