NHL Mock Draft 2021: Order of Selections and 1st-Round Predictions

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres are a few days away from selecting a second defenseman in four years at the top of the NHL draft.

Buffalo is widely projected to take Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the top selection in the 2021 NHL draft on Friday.

When the Sabres last chose first in 2018, they opted for Swedish blueliner Rasmus Dahlin, who was the first player at his position taken at No. 1 since Aaron Ekblad in 2014.

Slightly further down the blue-line rankings this year is Luke Hughes, the brother of former 2018 No. 1 selection Jack Hughes. Luke is expected to be one of the top prospects off the draft board on Friday, and the two could end up as teammates if he falls to the New Jersey Devils at No. 4.