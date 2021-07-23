Fantasy Football 2021: Early Mock Draft and Rankings Before Training Camps

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Within the next week, all 32 teams will return to the practice field for training camp. In the meantime, sift through recent practice reports and adjust your fantasy football draft queue.

This year, some of the top projected picks come with a risk.

Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will attempt to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2020 campaign. The latter doesn’t have a definitive answer for his Week 1 status coming off a torn ACL.

Disgruntled star quarterback Aaron Rodgers skipped the Green Bay Packers' spring practices, so consider wideout Davante Adams with caution. Second-year signal-caller Jordan Love may start the season opener for the Packers.

As fantasy managers face pressing draft questions, we’ll lay out a first-round mock for 12-team point-per-reception leagues, rank the top 50 players and break down three must-have playmakers for the 2021 season.