Fantasy Football 2021: Most Pivotal Position Battles of NFL Training Camps

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

As NFL training camps open at the end of July, fantasy football managers should have their sights set on several pivotal position battles.

Going into fantasy drafts, make note of running backs primed to take on lead roles. They're the most valuable commodities in standard leagues.

Though most quarterbacks have middle-to-late-round value, the difference between two potential starters can impact the ceiling of a wide receiver or tight end. For instance, a veteran with experience in a team’s system may serve as a bigger benefit to a top wideout than a rookie who's learning the offense.

Let's take a look at roster competitions that will affect early-round draft decisions. We'll break down the top contenders for each battle. These selections are based on points-per-reception leagues.