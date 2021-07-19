NHL Rumors: Notable Trade Reports on Road to 2021 Draft

1 of 3

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Seth Jones' name has been featured in trade rumors early in the offseason. However, the 26-year-old defenseman remains on the Columbus Blue Jackets. And unless the team gets a big offer, it's possible that's not going to change ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, there's a "pretty good indication" that the Blue Jackets "aren't exactly blown away" by the trade offers they have received for Jones to this point. And if they are going to trade him, they are apparently looking for a "significant" return.

"They're looking for multiple assets, some combination of established young NHL players, top prospects and early-round draft picks," Portzline wrote.

Portzline also reported that many believe Columbus will try to deal Jones to a team for whom he's more likely to sign a long-term contract, as those organizations could be willing to give up a larger return. However, Portzline added that "a club source says that's not necessarily the case."

Jones began his career with the Nashville Predators, but he's been in Columbus since getting traded there in January 2016. This past season, he had five goals and 23 assists in 56 games.