Roster Holes Patriots Must Fill Ahead of Training Camp

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Entering the offseason, the New England Patriots had a lot of holes to address on their roster. That was to be expected coming off a 7-9 season in which they missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

Over the past four months, the Pats have done plenty to fix many of those areas. They were active in free agency and brought in a strong rookie class, so there's the potential for them to have a bounce-back year. Maybe they will even return to the postseason.

However, that also doesn't mean New England's roster is perfect as it prepares to start training camp July 28. If the Patriots want to become one of the NFL's top teams again, a few areas of their team could still get better.

Here's a look at several roster holes New England may want to fix heading into the 2021 season.