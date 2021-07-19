6 Players the Seattle Kraken Must Take at the NHL Expansion Draft

0 of 6

It's official: The Seattle Kraken are a thing.

The NHL's newest team will take shape for its inaugural season this week, following submission of protected player lists Saturday by 30 of the league's other teams.

The Kraken will choose from the players who were left unprotected and submit their 30 picks (one from each team) to the league office by Wednesday morning.

Their expansion draft picks will be announced on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are a few predraft specs:

• Seattle must pick at least 20 players who are already under contract for 2021-22, meaning no more than 10 of its choices can be players due to become free agents on July 28.

• The salary-cap hits of the under-contract players picked must account for at least 60 percent ($48.9 million) of next season's $81.5 million cap limit.

• If the Kraken do target a would-be free agent who is unprotected, they have a 72-hour interview window with that player before picks are submitted on Wednesday.

• The Vegas Golden Knights were not required to submit a player list as part of an agreement made when they entered the league as an expansion team in 2017-18.

Needless to say, the B/R hockey writing types have been busily scanning the protected player lists since they went public Sunday morning, and we consequently made it our mission to compile our own list of six players Seattle simply must have on the ice at Climate Pledge Arena when play begins in October.

Without further ado, read on to see our picks for the Kraken's first starting lineup, and make sure to drop us a line in the comments section to let us know your thoughts.