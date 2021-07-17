Predicting the Next Landing Spots for NHL Players Rumored to Be on the Move

0 of 8

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

No sooner had the Stanley Cup Final ended than the NHL's silly season began. Teams wasted no time in making moves to strengthen their rosters, create salary-cap space and shake up their personnel.

The Ottawa Senators kicked things off when they hired former NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire as their senior vice president of player development. It was a controversial move given McGuire's reluctance to fully embrace advanced analytics at a time when most teams in the NHL are leaning into data tracking and numbers more than ever.

The Minnesota Wild then announced their stunning decision to buy out the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, who both signed identical 13-year, $98 million deals on July 4, 2012. The duo had been the faces of the franchise ever since, and it was a strange move considering it created more dead money than cap space.

The New Jersey Devils traded for Ryan Graves on Thursday night. General manager Tom Fitzgerald gave up a lot for the 26-year-old defenseman, sending emerging forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick in the 2021 draft to the Colorado Avalanche, but it filled a big need for a club that is desperately trying to take the next step in its extended rebuilding phase. As for the Avs, they got a return for a player they could have lost for nothing in Wednesday's expansion draft.

Who is staying, and who else is going? Here is a look at eight players and where they may land next.