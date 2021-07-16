NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Following Stanley Cup Final 2021

1 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Zach Hyman is set to hit free agency, and there's been plenty of speculation that the 29-year-old won't be returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs. As it turns out, that confirmation could come sooner than expected.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Maple Leafs granted Hyman's agent, Todd Reynolds, the permission to speak with other teams regarding a potential trade for the wing's rights. If such a deal occurred, that team could then sign Hyman to a contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 28.

Dreger also reported that there's been "considerable interest" in Hyman around the league already. However, some of those teams may have to wait to pull off a trade until after Wednesday's expansion draft, as they are "cap teams willing to move pieces," per Dreger.

Hyman was selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL draft, but he didn't enter the league until after he was traded to Toronto in June 2015. Over the past six seasons, he's tallied 86 goals and 99 assists in 345 games with the Maple Leafs.