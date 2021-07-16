NFL Training Camps 2021: Schedule and Top Storylines to Watch

2 of 4

The uncertain future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers has dominated the offseason, and that's unlikely to change until he reports to training camp.

Fans got an up-close look at Rodgers during Capital One's The Match and during the American Century Championship. They didn't, however, get much clarity on Rodgers' plans for the 2021 season.

"I'm going to enjoy the hell out of this week," Rodgers told NBC Sports during the American Century Championship. "And then I'm going to get back to working out and figure things out in a couple weeks."

Former Packer A.J. Hawk doesn't believe that sitting out the season will be an option for the future Hall of Famer.

"He likes to compete. Does that look like a guy who’s going to sit out and retire to you?" Hawk told The Pat McAfee Show. "Aaron looks great. He seems mentally in a good spot."

Green Bay used a 2020 first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love and will likely turn to him if Rodgers decides not to show. Green Bay also has veteran Blake Bortles on its roster. While Bortles didn't didn't pan out as a former first-round pick, he has 73 regular-season starts and an appearance in the AFC title game on his resume.

Of course Rodgers is the reigning MVP, and the Packers' championship chances will be much greater if he returns.