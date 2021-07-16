6 Restricted Free Agents NHL Teams Should Give Offer Sheets To

0 of 6

With the NHL offseason now underway, most of the focus is on the Seattle Kraken expansion draft Wednesday and the annual NHL draft weekend of July 23-24. After that, the attention will turn toward the free-agent market opening July 28.

Fans and pundits will be following the destinations of this summer's top unrestricted free agents. However, there's always the possibility of a restricted free agent receiving an offer sheet from a rival club.

Offer sheets are a rarely used tactic by NHL general managers because the restricted free agent's team usually quickly matches the offer. The last player successfully signed away was Dustin Penner in 2007. The most recent attempt was in 2019, when the Carolina Hurricanes matched the five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet Sebastian Aho signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

Still, the opportunity is there for any general manager to make an offer to a good young player from a rival club, especially those with limited salary-cap space. If the venture proves successful, the gaining club sends a predetermined number of compensatory draft picks to the player's former club based on the salary of the new contract. If the player's team matches the offer, he cannot be traded for a year.

Not every restricted free agent is eligible to receive an offer sheet. Some, such as Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, lack the required years of NHL professional experience and thus cannot receive offer sheets.

With the salary cap remaining at $81.5 million for 2021-22, several young stars could be tempting targets for offer sheets. Here's a look at six who are worth the attempt.