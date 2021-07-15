NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gabriel Landeskog, Shea Weber, More

1 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

After winning the Presidents' Trophy with 82 regular-season points during the 2020-21 season, the Colorado Avalanche will look to make a deeper playoff run next year. However, they may have to do so without their captain.

Gabriel Landeskog has spent his first 10 NHL seasons with the Avalanche, but he's set to hit free agency. And while Colorado can prevent that from happening by negotiating a deal with the 28-year-old forward before July 28, it appears one may not get done in time. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the two sides "are not even close."

"The position of the Colorado Avalanche is going to have to change significantly, according to sources, or absolutely, Gabe Landeskog will go to market," Dreger said on TSN's Insider Trading. "Early in the process, there's no doubt about that, but the position from both sides doesn't look very strong right now."

Landeskog has been a key part of the Avs offense for the past decade as a consistent scoring threat. This past season, he had 20 goals and 32 assists in 54 games. He's also served as Colorado's captain since September 2012, when he was only 19 and had one year of NHL experience.

If the Avalanche can't work out a deal to bring back Landeskog, there will surely be plenty of interest from other teams when he hits the market.