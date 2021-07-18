Fantasy Football 2021: 5 Players in Situations That Should Be Avoided

0 of 5

For the best possible outcome in fantasy football drafts, try to avoid unknowns and fluid situations.

Beyond uncertainties, managers should look at recent downward trends as signs to steer clear of risky players. In the middle of the draft, target sleepers with upside rather than big names who may have low-ceiling outlooks.

Always consider a player's supporting cast and fit within a system. Will he accept a lesser role with the addition or return of a lead playmaker? Is the offense heavily reliant on production at his position? Does this player have a secure workload?

With those questions in mind, we’ll highlight five players to stay away from—at least for now. The selections are listed in ascending order of average draft position (ADP) for 12-team points-per-reception leagues.