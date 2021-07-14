NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Reports on Nick Leddy, Jack Eichel and More

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Nick Leddy has spent the past seven seasons with the New York Islanders, after joining the team in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2014. However, the defenseman could soon be starting a new chapter of his NHL career.

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, the Islanders are potentially looking to trade the 30-year-old, who is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he received some votes for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The reason for these discussions has to do with the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, which is set for July 21.

"Two league sources indicated that the Islanders are shopping the 30-year-old defenseman this week so they would not have to leave him unprotected and potentially lose Leddy to Seattle for nothing," Staple wrote.

Staple also noted New York is looking to clear cap space. By getting rid of Leddy (a $5.5 million cap hit in 2021-22) now, it could clear not only his contract but also another player's when Seattle takes somebody from its roster in the expansion draft.

This past season, Leddy had two goals and 29 assists in 56 games while also showing that his defense is still worthy of him being put on one of a team's top lines.