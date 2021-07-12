Cowboys Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Though the Dallas Cowboys only won six games in 2020, their roster is capable of competing this season. Dallas' biggest issue was injuries a year ago, and with several key players healthy and returning, open roster spots will not be plentiful.

For many of the players on Dallas' roster, it's going to take a stellar training camp to make the final 53. Standouts like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Demarcus Lawrence will be safe, of course. Undrafted rookies, role players and special teamers? Not so much.

The following three players will need to impress in camp to stick around for another season in Big D.