2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Ty Madden, RHP, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers did pretty well for themselves by getting Jackson Jobe and Ty Madden. Jobe carries far more risk as a prep prospect, so Madden should balance out that uncertainty after having proven himself at Texas.

The 6'3" right-hander went 7-5 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 113.2 innings for the Longhorns in 2021.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked him as the 19th-best player on the board: "Madden is a big, strong Texas righty who is up to 99 mph with a plus slider, but the third pitch and bat-missing qualities of his fastball make him more of a project than you'd like out of the college ranks."

The Tigers couldn't have done much better in the competitive balance round.

Kahlil Watson, SS, Miami Marlins

Peruse any pre-draft ranking and you'd be hard-pressed to find many experts who had Kahlil Watson outside of the top 10.

McDaniel listed him fifth, one spot below his position on MLB.com. The Athletic's Keith Law put him slightly lower at No. 7, which is where Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed him in his final mock draft.

At Wake Forest High School, Watson batted a robust .513 and had six home runs and six doubles in 18 games as a senior.

"Kahlil is one of the more dynamic players in the draft," said Marlins director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik. "You’re talking about a guy that has a plus arm, plus run, electric bat speed combined with a great swing and athleticism. He plays right up the middle of the field, which is everything we stress in the organization, so he checked all the boxes."

Watson has a commitment to North Carolina State in his back pocket, so he will likely drive a hard bargain in contract negotiations. Assuming Miami signs him, he could be a massive steal.