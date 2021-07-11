NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Tyler Bertuzzi and More

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

There are a lot of important dates coming up on the NHL calendar. Now that the offseason is here, things are going to be moving quickly over the next few weeks.

The expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken is set for July 21. Then, the 2021 NHL entry draft will take place July 23-24. Not long after that, free agency gets underway on July 28. So teams' rosters could begin to greatly change before the end of the month.

There's also the potential for trades to take place. And at this point, plenty of rumors regarding potential deals are continuing to circulate.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL.