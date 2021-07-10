2021 NHL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Notable Names

1 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is one of the biggest names slated to hit the open market. He was traded to Boston before the deadline and could remain there for the foreseeable future.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Bruins are "engaged in discussions" with Hall's agent, Darren Ferris. Per Dreger, Hall is interested in making a return.

"There are a lot of teams with interest in but he'd like to extend his time in Boston," Dreger wrote.

There should indeed be plenty of interest around the league in Hall after he revitalized his career over the latter stretch of the season in Boston. However, Hall may not be interested in playing anywhere else this season. Boston was his preferred choice at the trade deadline.

"As we got to yesterday, it got to a point where Taylor felt that Boston was the team that he wanted to go to, so we focused our attention there," Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said after the trade, per Paul Hamilton of WGR 550.

If Hall is where he wants to be, it would only make sense for him to stay there.

Prediction: Hall re-signs with Boston before the start of free agency