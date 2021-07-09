Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini SF Wins Top Friday's Results

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic's first shot at winning his 20th-career Grand Slam title will come against his 11th different foe in a major championship match.

The top-seeded Serbian advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Friday to set up a Sunday showdown with Matteo Berrettini.

Berrettini defeated Hubert Hurkacz in four sets in the opening match on Centre Court to secure his first-ever Grand Slam final berth.

The 25-year-old Italian will be the latest challenger from the younger generation of top players to challenge Djokovic.

Djokovic beat Danill Medvedev at the Australian Open and defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open to win the first two majors of the 2021 season.

Men's Semifinal Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. No. 10 Denis Shapovalov, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 7-5

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4

Djokovic took care of Denis Shapovalov in straight sets, but the match was far from the typical easy three-set wins we have seen from the No. 1 seed throughout his career.

Shapovalov delivered plenty of fantastic points on his service games and made Djokovic fight for any break-point opportunities.

However, the Canadian faltered in some key moments that allowed Djokovic to take the lead in each set.

The most costly set of errors occurred on Shapovalov's final service game of the match in which he was broken by Djokovic.

Djokovic went 3-for-10 on break-point opportunities, while Shapovalov was 1-for-11 in chances to break the top seed's serve.

That turned out to be major difference between the two players on Friday. Djokovic finished off the third set with an easy service hold to reach his 30th Grand Slam final.

Djokovic can draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam championships if he defeats Berrettini on Sunday.

Djokovic captured the first two Grand Slam titles of the 2021 season and he is looking for a three-peat at Wimbledon. He beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets in 2018 and knocked out Federer in a five-set thrilled in 2019.

Berrettini stands in the way of Djokovic's quest to tie Federer and Nadal and the season-long Grand Slam.

The seventh-seeded Italian stormed out to a two-set lead over Hubert Hurkacz before the match became more level in the third set.

Berrettini shutout Hurkacz in the second set, but he was unable to close out the match until the fourth set after he dropped the third-set tiebreak.

Berrettini did not let Hurkacz further back into the match in the fourth set thanks to his serving prowess.

The Italian conceded two break-point opportunities throughout the match and he was not broken on any service game. He went 6-for-10 on break-point opportunities on Hurkacz's serve.

If Berrettini wants to have a chance to upset Djokovic, he needs to be perfect on his serve. As we saw on Friday, Djokovic can take advantage of the smallest opportunities to take a service break.

Berrettini took one set off Djokovic in their most-recent meeting in the French Open quarterfinals. Djokovic won the first head-to-head showdown in straight sets in 2019.