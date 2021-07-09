NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

1 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Over the past two seasons, Taylor Hall has played for four teams. He ended the 2020-21 campaign with the Boston Bruins, who acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres in April. Now, the 29-year-old is set to hit free agency for the second straight offseason.

Could Hall return to Boston? That appears to be a possibility. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is "engaged in discussions" with Hall's agent, Darren Ferris, about a potential extension. And Hall would "like to extend his time in Boston," per Dreger.

However, there are other teams interested in pursuing Hall. Dreger reported that there are "a lot" of teams with interest in the former Hart Trophy winner, a group that includes the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It will be interesting to see whether the Bruins can work out a deal with Hall before other teams have an opportunity to try to sign him when free agency begins July 28.

Hall got off to a slow start to the 2020-21 season, as he had two goals and 17 assists in 37 games with Buffalo. However, he had more offensive success in Boston, tallying eight goals and six assists in 16 regular-season games before recording five points (three goals, two assists) in 11 postseason contests.