Mecole Hardman and 5 Other NFL Players Entering 'Put Up or Shut Up' Time in 2021

Make or break. Put up or shut up. Now or never. No matter how one chooses to dress it up, the 2021 season will be pivotal for a handful of younger NFL players stepping into bigger spotlights.

Think Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2019 second-round pick projects to have a bigger role than ever in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense next year. If he doesn't meet expectations, the contender likely won't hesitate to start seeking out his replacement.

There are similar stories across the league. Notable hefty investments by teams appear ready for the biggest stages of their respective careers—or their teams have patience that expires after this year.

In a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, these are the most notable examples of players entering the put-up-or-shut-up zone.