NBA Starters Likeliest to Be Traded This Offseason

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Every once in a while, the NBA will remind us there are no untradeable contracts. When all else fails, clubs can simply swap their albatross pact for someone else's, like December's Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall deal.

Having said that, two contracts appear particularly burdensome. So, as ready as the Cleveland Cavaliers might be to split from Kevin Love (two years, $60.2 million remaining) and as eager as the Houston Rockets probably are to remove Wall (two years, $91.7 million—egads!), it's tough to see a trade coming together for either team.

Love will turn 33 before next season. In two of the past three years, he has played fewer than 30 games and shot below 41 percent from the field. Defensively, he defines the term liability, lacking the foot speed to keep pace with forwards and offering nothing as a rim protector (career 0.4 blocks in 31.7 minutes per contest).

Who is taking that contract off Cleveland's hands? Apparently no one. Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reported there is "growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland." He could easily don different threads next season; he just won't exit Northeast Ohio by way of a trade.

Wall, meanwhile, is an athletically dependent lead guard with a ruptured Achilles in his recent past and his 31st birthday in his near future. His per-game averages seemed fine on the surface this season (20.6 points and 6.9 assists), but his shooting rates were awful (40.4 percent from the field, 31.7 from three-point range). Good luck finding anyone willing to cover his $40 million-plus salary without serious sweeteners to do so.

To a lesser extent, Kristaps Porzingis probably belongs in this bucket too. He's had major injury issues, just disappeared this postseason (13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game) and is owed an enormous amount of money ($65.5 million the next two seasons with a $36 million player option for 2023-24).

The Dallas Mavericks might want to move him, but The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported there is "minimal" interest on the trade market (h/t Jeremy Layton of the New York Post).