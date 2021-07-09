The 10 Most Important Players in Fantasy Football in 2021

1 of 10

ADP: 29.8

Projected Points: 269.4

Coming off an injury-riddled 2020 with a new quarterback set to replace Drew Brees, Michael Thomas might look like an odd choice in this spot. However, he's in a good situation to bounce back with big numbers.

The New Orleans Saints lost No. 2 wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Jared Cook in free agency. The duo ranked first, second or third among the club's pass-catchers in targets, receiving yards and touchdown receptions last season.

New Orleans didn't add any notable pass-catchers via the draft or free agency, either. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is slated to take on a bigger role, but he hasn't caught 35 passes in any of his three seasons.

Regardless of who wins the quarterback battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, Thomas should see a large chunk of the target share.

Though he missed nine games in 2020, the 28-year-old eclipsed 100 receiving yards in two games with Hill under center. If Winston earns the job, his ability to stretch the field could lead to big plays for the two-time All-Pro.

Thomas led the league in receptions in consecutive years (2018-19) and receiving yards in 2019, breaking the single-season catch record with 149. His track record provides enough confidence to put him on the list at No. 10, though he barely made it because of the Saints' unsettled situation under center.

With the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers' future and the possibility that quarterback Jordan Love could make his first start in 2021, wideout Davante Adams missed the cut.