Top 9 Prospects Who Made It to the Big Leagues Fastest Since 2010

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

You know the story. Guy gets taken in the Major League Baseball draft. Guy toils for years in the minors. And if he's lucky, guy gets called up to The Show.

That's how it usually goes, anyway. But in rare cases, some players have minimized or even skipped the toiling part and gone from the draft to the majors in a matter of months.

In recognition of the start of the 2021 draft on Sunday, we've gathered up the nine picks who've made it to the big leagues the fastest since the 2010 event. This was a simple matter of counting the days elapsed between the date they were selected and the date they debuted.

Since this list is entirely made up of pitchers, we'll first start with some honorable mentions for position players before counting 'em down.