Buying or Selling NHL's Latest Trade Rumors as the Offseason Nears

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Shield your eyes, Oilers fans.

Though many are cynical to the idea of acquiring 37-year-old defensemen with skidding metrics, it seems Edmonton general manager Ken Holland has an affinity for "greybeards."

Chicago's Duncan Keith is a particularly successful one, with three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and a Conn Smythe on his resume. And Western Canada is reportedly among his preferred destinations now that his desire to leave the Blackhawks has gone public.

While Holland may see Keith as a veteran who could stabilize an unproven Oilers club come playoff time, Edmonton fans will likely focus on his $5.5 million cap hit for the next two seasons.

It'd be difficult for Holland to bring Keith in without unloading an onerous contract of his own—James Neal, Mikko Koskinen and Kyle Turris spring to mind—or getting Chicago general manager Stan Bowman to retain a significant chunk of Keith's salary to accommodate his wishes.

The guess here is that they find a way to get it done.

Whether it's a two-team deal or a third party is brought in to smooth out finances, expect Keith on the Edmonton blue line this October.