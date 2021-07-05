NHL Stanley Cup Final 2021: Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 4 Odds, Live Stream

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

By late Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning could be celebrating as the Stanley Cup champions. The Montreal Canadiens will be doing their best to stop that from happening.

However, the Habs face a tough task, as the Lightning have a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Not only was Tampa Bay dominant on its home ice in Games 1 and 2, but it carried the momentum over on the road, notching a 6-3 win in Montreal in Friday night's Game 3.

The Canadiens will again have home-ice advantage in Game 4. But even if they stave off elimination with a win, they'll have to go back to Tampa for Game 5. And only one team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup Final (the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs), so the odds aren't in Montreal's favor.

Here's a look at everything else you need to know heading into Monday's Game 4 matchup.

Game 4 Information

Date: Monday, July 5

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Game 4 Odds

Spread: Tampa Bay (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5 goals

Moneyline: Tampa Bay -157 (bet $157 to win $100); Montreal +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview

The Canadiens are down 3-0. They've been outscored by the Lightning 14-5 in this series, having lost each of the first three games by at least two goals. Things seem to be trending toward Tampa Bay repeating as champions and Montreal's season ending with defeat.

However, the Habs aren't ready to give up. They've been the underdogs all postseason, and they're ready to try to keep this series going and their season alive.

"Well, we've got nothing to lose at this point. Everyone's going to be ready for [Monday] night, I can tell you that," Montreal forward Josh Anderson said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "We're not finished yet. So take it one game at a time and come in [Monday] night ready to play."

It's going to be tough, though. The Canadiens overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, but this time, they would need to reel off four straight wins. That's especially challenging considering how well the Lightning are playing.

Tampa Bay is only the fourth team in the Expansion Era (since 1967-68) to go up 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final without ever trailing in any game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The first three all went on to win the Cup, and two of them did so via a sweep.

The Lightning have been anchored by their defense, led by goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Canadiens also have a strong defensive unit, and many were excited for the goaltending matchup between Vasilevskiy and Montreal's Carey Price.

But Vasilevskiy has outplayed Price to this point in the series. In three games, Vasilevskiy has 92 saves and only five goals allowed.

Even though Tampa Bay has dominated the series, it still isn't overlooking Montreal moving forward.

"We know the difficulty of the Montreal Canadiens and what they bring to the table," Lightning center Steven Stamkos said, per NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika. "For us, it's another game. You worry about all that stuff after you've gone out there and put your best effort on the ice. If we can do that next game, whatever happens, happens."

There's a strong chance, though, that Monday's game will also be the last game. And Tampa Bay may be celebrating another Cup victory before it heads back home.

