B/R Expert Predictions for Suns-Bucks 2021 NBA Finals

0 of 9

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

And then there were two. After a long, winding, injury-infested road through their respective conferences, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Phoenix enters the championship round having bested the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. Opposing stars were banged up in each series, but the Suns have grappled with their own bundle of concerns, including a Chris Paul shoulder injury and COVID-19 absence, Devin Booker's broken nose and even food poisoning for Cameron Johnson. Making it this far is a testament to their star power, depth and two-way balance. Deandre Ayton has become a household name. Booker's superstar turn is now universally accepted as a matter of fact. CP3 remains the Point God—and, in Year 16, is making his first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee comes to the Larry O’Brien fight after exacting sweet, series-sweeping revenge on the Miami Heat, surviving the Brooklyn Nets and fending off the plucky Atlanta Hawks. James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young all battled injuries in the previous best-of-seven sets, but the Bucks aren't much better for wear. Donte DiVincenzo suffered a season-ending ankle injury, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a left knee issue. Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and, yes, Bobby Portis all played mission-critical roles in navigating his absence.

This matchup profiles as the ultimate chess match if both teams are at full strength. There will be no shortage of storylines either way. How healthy is Giannis? What about Booker's nose? Which supporting cast has the edge? Will Suns head coach Monty Williams continue pulling all the right strings? Is Bucks head honcho Mike Budenholzer getting enough credit? Will featuring two non-glamour markets in the Finals be a blessing in disguise for the NBA?

Game 1 is July 6. The time for analyzing and predicting every nook and cranny of this Bucks-Suns showdown is now. So, Bleacher Report's panel of NBA experts are here to do just that. We'll assume Antetokounmpo doesn't play.