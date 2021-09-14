Report: Josh Gordon Completes Treatment Program; NFLPA Recommends Reinstatement

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Josh Gordon has taken a step forward in his path to potentially returning to the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program. As a result, the NFL Players Association has recommended the wideout be reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

Gordon, who is reportedly "ready to play," must now await for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to make a ruling on his status.

The development comes after Schefter reported July 2 that Gordon submitted a letter of reinstatement to Goodell with the hope of being signed by a team for training camp.

Gordon has been suspended six different times by the NFL over the course of his career dating back to 2012 for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.

After signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in September 2020, the NFL reinstated Gordon on a conditional basis for the final two weeks of the regular season.

The 30-year-old was added to the Seahawks' active roster on Dec. 21, but the following day it was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that he would be out indefinitely after violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

On Jan. 15, the NFL announced that Gordon had been indefinitely suspended again.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gordon most recently played in the league for the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He caught 27 passes for 426 yards and one touchdown in 11 games between the Seahawks and New England Patriots two years ago.

A second-round pick in the 2012 supplemental draft, Gordon had his most successful run in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. The Baylor alum led the league with 1,646 yards in 2013. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team that season.

The Houston native played in the Fan Controlled Football league this year.