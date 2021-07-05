Biggest Winners and Losers of 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 10

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is generally a time for optimism. Every team is undefeated, and big free-agent additions and rookie draft picks only add to the excitement level. Many teams appear to be improved on paper, and some new players look like Pro Bowlers in the making.

However, where there are winners, there are losers. For every team that landed a prized prospect, another missed out. Every time a player walks into a starting role, another is likely to lose his. While the offseason isn't quite over and plenty has yet to be settled in training camp, we can get a good idea of which players, teams, coaches and fanbases have more reasons for optimism than others.

Here, we'll examine the biggest winners and losers of the 2021 offseason thus far. We'll look at five from each end of the spectrum and dig into where they stand heading into training camp.