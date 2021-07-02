Trevor Bauer Placed on MLB Administrative Leave After Sexual Assault Allegation

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer has been placed on seven-day administrative leave after a woman said he sexually assaulted her twice.

MLB issued a statement announcing Bauer's leave will begin on Friday:

Bauer won't appeal the decision, per a statement released by his agents Rachel Luba and Jon Fetterolf to ESPN's Jeff Passan:

TMZ Sports first reported on June 29 that police in Pasadena, California, were looking into an allegation against the 2020 National League Cy Young winner. The woman received a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

Fetterolf released a statement saying Bauer and the woman "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship."

Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic subsequently reported the allegations made by the woman in the court document she submitted in her request for the restraining order.

The woman said she and Bauer first started talking on Instagram in April and that they met on two occasions—April 21 and May 15.

During their first meeting, the woman said she initially consented to sex but that Bauer went further than she wanted. The woman said he wrapped her hair around her neck and choked her and she "lost consciousness." She alleged Bauer penetrated her anally while she was unconscious and that "she was bleeding from her anus and barely able to walk" after. The woman said she told Bauer afterward that she "didn't enjoy when he commenced having anal sex with her."

Bauer and the woman resumed talking for weeks after their first meeting until Bauer invited her to his home in May:

"About five minutes into sex, she said that he began choking her again, at which point she lost consciousness and 'was unable to speak or move my body.' She says when she regained consciousness, Bauer was punching her head: 'This was the first punch I felt but it is very possible that Trevor had already been punching and scratching the right side of my face while I was unconscious. Trevor then punched me hard with a closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head, and both cheekbones. I remember this vividly and it was extremely startling and painful. I was absolutely frozen and terrified. I could not speak or move. After punching me several times, he then flipped me back onto my stomach and began choking me with hair. I lost consciousness again.'"

According to Ghiroli and Strang, the woman said she suffered two black eyes, a bloodied lip and bruising to one side of her face. Having undergone medical treatment, including a sexual assault examination, at multiple facilities, the woman said she was told she had signs of a basilar skull fracture and had "significant head and facial trauma."

Ghiroli and Strang provided a statement from Bryan Freedman, the woman's attorney:

"Without going into detail for the benefit of both my client and Mr. Bauer, the pictures evidencing the unconsented abuse do not lie. Any suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse. Our client truly wants Mr. Bauer to engage in a medically appropriate therapeutic process where he can receive the treatment he needs to never act this way again. If he is willing to meaningfully participate in a process directed by appropriate professionals, it will go a long way toward allowing her to feel safe and resolving this matter. But, regardless, she cannot allow this to happen unknowingly to anyone else."

The Dodgers said they became aware of the allegations on June 29 and quickly reached out to MLB. MLB officials offered a similar statement and said the league was looking into the situation.

Under the terms of a joint agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association, Commissioner Rob Manfred can place a player on administrative leave for seven days while any investigation is ongoing into allegations of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse. Manfred can extend the administrative leave in seven-day increments.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez reported July 1 that MLB would likely wait to make a decision pending an investigation by authorities and/or league personnel.