The Biggest Spot Up for Grabs in Every NFL Training Camp

Associated Press

Top Contenders: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa

The Buffalo Bills made an attempt to improve their pass rush this offseason. In 2020, the defense recorded 143 quarterback pressures and 38 sacks, both middling numbers relative to the rest of the league.

Going into training camp, the Bills have a deep group at defensive end, though the front office could make a veteran cut to allow rookies Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham to play more snaps.

Mario Addison restructured his deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As a result, he'll likely remain on the roster and play a decent role. The 33-year-old started in seven outings last season.

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com broke down the idea of cutting Jerry Hughes and why that may not happen.

"The real savings would come if the Bills decided to move on from Hughes, who has a cap hit of $9.45 million. Buffalo would get more than $6 million in cap space if they cut Hughes, who is in the last year of his current deal. The issue with that prediction is that Hughes was still the Bills' best pass rusher last season and unless he looks like a lesser version in preseason, he's making this roster.”

Even if both Addison and Hughes suit up for the Bills in the upcoming campaign, they may not play the majority snaps at the position. Last year, the two veterans listed first and second among the team's defensive ends in snaps.

With the addition of Rousseau and Basham, the Bills have options with more upside. The former recorded 15.5 sacks in 2019 and then opted out of the 2020 term. The latter logged 15 sacks over the last two seasons.

As Rousseau knocks off the rust following a year away from the field, Basham could be more of a threat to Hughes if the Bills want to save some cap space.

Last year, as a rookie, A.J. Epenesa only played 291 defensive snaps, but he's a former second-round pick who has some potential. With some standout performances in the preseason, he could raise his 2021 stock.