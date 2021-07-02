Ranking the NFL's True Franchise Cornerstones Entering 2021

0 of 11

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While football is the ultimate team sport, NFL rosters are often built around a handful of key players. The best of them are constants through years and even decades of turnover, and they remain associated with a particular franchise long after their time with the team is done.

Brett Favre, for example, played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings late in his career. However, he is best remembered as the cornerstone of the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but through nearly two decades and six championships, he was the face of the New England Patriots.

Here, we'll examine the top 10 franchise cornerstones who remain with their original teams heading into the 2021 season. Not all of them have achieved the herculean accomplishments of Brady or Favre, but some are legends in their own right, and the rest have the potential to be forever associated with their franchises.

Since this is a 2021 list, a little weight was placed on upside, but we also considered these 10 players' resumes, ages and positional values.