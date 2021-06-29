NHL Stanley Cup Final 2021: Canadiens vs. Lightning Odds, Schedule and Preview

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning took Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in decisive fashion. Their 5-1 Monday night win over the Montreal Canadiens gave the defending champions an early edge in the series and set the tone moving forward.

Tampa Bay was aggressive early and effective offensively behind the lead of star winger Nikita Kucherov—who had two goals and an assist in the opener.

"That's one of the best players in the world," Lightning center Steven Stamkos said, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan. "He's playing like a beast right now. He's so, so good."

Kucherov's big night came after missing the majority of Game 6 in the semifinal round and being questionable for Game 7—though he did play in the clincher over the New York Islanders. His score early in the third period made it a 3-1 game and essentially put Tampa Bay in the proverbial driver's seat.

The Canadiens will get their chance to reclaim the momentum in Game 2.

Remaining 2021 Stanley Cup Final Schedule



All times Eastern

Game 2: Canadiens at Lightning, Wednesday, June 30 at 8 p.m. (NBCSN, Peacock)



Game 3: Lightning at Canadiens, Friday, July 2 at 8 p.m. (NBC)

Game 4: Lightning at Canadiens, Monday, July 5, at 8 p.m. (NBC)

Game 5: Canadiens at Lightning, Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. (NBC)

Game 6: Lightning at Canadiens, Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. (NBC)

Game 7: Canadiens at Lightning, Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m. (NBC)

Odds to win series (via NHL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook): Tampa Bay -560, Montreal +430

If Game 1 was an accurate indication, this is going to be a physical series—it got a bit hostile late—but Montreal will need to do more than out-muscle the Lightning to get back into the series. The Habs will need to a better job of slowing Tampa Bay in transition and will need to find a way to fluster goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 19 shots in Game 1.

Montreal will also have to do a better job of supporting their own goaltender, Carey Price. When faced with open shots, Price generally did a good job of keeping pucks out of the net. However, Tampa Bay utilized aggressive pushes and in-traffic shots to give Price little, if any, time to react.

"We have a game plan, and we have a recipe,” Stamkos said, per the Associated Press. "And if we go out there, we believe that if we do the right things that we’re going to get rewarded for it and we have so far to get to this point and I thought we did that tonight."

Two of Tampa's five goals came on deflections.

Of course, slowing Tampa Bay's game plan will be easier in theory than in practice. Montreal may need to counter with its own aggressive strategy, attempting to keep the puck away from t its blue line entirely.

If Tampa is allowed to continue being the team on the offensive, this could be a short series. The Lightning are a complete team with championship experience and the confidence of a huge Game 1 win. The Canadiens must now do everything they can to avoid returning home in a 0-2 hole.

