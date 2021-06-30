7 NFL Questions That Must Be Answered Before the Start of 2021 Training Camps

5 of 7

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Like Justin Herbert in Los Angeles last year, the San Francisco 49ers might be content to let rookie passer Trey Lance "fight" for the job in camp but start the season sitting behind a veteran passer.

While the 49ers coughed up a huge sum of assets to move up to No. 3 for Lance, they do have the viable argument that Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to a Super Bowl in 2019. Of course, that's the only time the veteran has played more than six games in a season for the Niners over four years, but it's a good excuse to let Lance learn from the sidelines.

The debate was brought up by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel at minicamps, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco.

"You try not to get too far ahead of yourself," McDaniel said. "Of course, it tempts your mind a little bit, but really you have to get back to the basics. And with a guy like Trey, you’re just teaching him the offense and coaching him on fundamentals and seeing where he can get—preparing him to compete in training camp."

The question is whether the 49ers will let it be a real competition and if they bite on the allure of Lance's upside, as his athleticism would seemingly open up more opportunities for the offense. Not only is the veteran in front of him a counterweight to that, but his uphill transition from a smaller school like North Dakota State might also come into play, too.

San Francisco doesn't want to rebuild of course, so whether Lance has a legitimate shot is a fair question.