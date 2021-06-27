NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated TV Schedule, Title Odds Before Final Action

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Each of the four No. 1 seeds in the Stanley Cup playoffs seemed like a strong championship contender. So did the Vegas Golden Knights, who had 82 regular-season points (tied for the most in the NHL) but were a No. 2 seed because they were in the same division as the Colorado Avalanche.

Yet none of those teams made it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Instead, either a No. 3 or a No. 4 seed will be winning the Cup this year. The Tampa Bay Lightning (No. 3 in the Central Division) and the Montreal Canadiens (No. 4 in the North) are set to face off in a best-of-seven series to conclude the 2020-21 season, with Game 1 set for Monday night in Tampa Bay.

The Lightning knocked off the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in the first two rounds before defeating the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup semifinals. Meanwhile, the Canadiens upset the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights on an incredible underdog run.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 2: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Friday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 4: July 5 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5 (if necessary): July 7 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): July 9 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 7 (if necessary): July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -275 (bet $275 to win $100)

Montreal Canadiens: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

While the Lightning may be a No. 3 seed, they were never at full strength during the regular season. Numerous key players dealt with injuries, while forward Nikita Kucherov didn't play his first game until Tampa Bay's postseason opener.

As the Lightning got healthier, they became a Stanley Cup contender. Part of the reason for that is because they won the championship last season, so they boast an experienced roster that knows what it takes to get it done.

Tampa Bay had won the Cup only once in its first 26 seasons as an NHL franchise. Now, it is four victories from making it two triumphs in as many years.

"That's what we've talked about. Hey, it's all well and good to one day put on your gravestone that you won a Stanley Cup, but to do it two years in a row, multiple times, you're talking about now your team is special," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "Years down the road, they say, 'Well, that Tampa team during some time was a hell of a team,' and I think you can really put your stamp on that if you win another one."

The Canadiens, though, will be looking to do something special of their own. They finished the regular season with only 59 points, the fewest of the 16 teams to reach the playoffs. They were only four points ahead of the Calgary Flames for the final postseason berth out of the North Division.

Yet Montreal has an opportunity to become the first team from Canada to win the Stanley Cup since it captured its 24th championship in 1993, which was also its most recent appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. But it's going to take another upset for that to happen.

"You look up and down [Tampa Bay's] lineup...you can talk about them all day long," Canadiens forward Corey Perry said, per John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "... We're excited for this opportunity. We're here for a reason. They're here for a reason."

There are a few unique aspects about this year's Stanley Cup Final, caused by the unorthodox format of the 2020-21 season.

Typically, the Lightning and Canadiens could never be the final two teams standing because they are Eastern Conference teams, with both playing in the Atlantic Division. But this season, any two of the four realigned divisions could be represented in the Stanley Cup Final, so this will be the first time that two Eastern Conference teams are playing for the Cup since 1980.

Also, Tampa Bay and Montreal haven't faced each other once this season. The regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs featured only intradivisional games.

It should be interesting to see how these two teams stack up, and there are likely to be some defensive battles. Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy and Montreal's Carey Price have been two of the top goaltenders this postseason, so goals will be at a premium.

There may not be much offense, so whichever team does a better job of capitalizing on a limited number of scoring opportunities should end up on top.

