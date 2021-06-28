The NFL's 7 Best Players Who Could Be Traded Before 2021 Season

0 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL offseason has already been largely defined by its trade market. Though this year brought a deep and talented draft class and plenty of big-name free agent signings, the football world may look back on it as the year of the trade.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater were all dealt early in the offseason. The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 slot in the draft long before selection weekend, and future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones was dealt after it. Kansas City acquired offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., a move that will likely make the Chiefs Super Bowl contenders once again.

The offseason isn't over either, and more players could be on the move before the start of the regular season. Here, you'll find a look at seven of the best players who could still be traded, based on factors like roster makeup, cap implications and any relevant trade buzz.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

*Contract and cap information via Spotrac.