NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections and Predictions for Top Point Guard Prospects

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Teams in search of a floor general in the 2021 NBA draft are in luck. The class is headlined by a generational one in Cade Cunningham, but it has plenty of other top-tier options for those looking.

Cunningham is the consensus No. 1 pick and would appear to be headed to Detroit after the Pistons won the lottery. The rest of the top four will be interesting as it's widely considered a class with four potential stars, including fellow point guard Jalen Suggs.

USC star big man Evan Mobley and G League scoring dynamo Jalen Green round out the top four. What's still to be determined is what order those guys will go, and then the intrigue really starts with the Magic at No. 5.

With the draft order set, we can now see who is in position to get the best point guard prospects after Cunningham presumably goes off the board. Here's a look at how things might pan out and where those playmakers could be headed.