NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections and Predictions for Top Point Guard Prospects

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections and Predictions for Top Point Guard ProspectsJune 25, 2021
Teams in search of a floor general in the 2021 NBA draft are in luck. The class is headlined by a generational one in Cade Cunningham, but it has plenty of other top-tier options for those looking.
Cunningham is the consensus No. 1 pick and would appear to be headed to Detroit after the Pistons won the lottery. The rest of the top four will be interesting as it's widely considered a class with four potential stars, including fellow point guard Jalen Suggs.
USC star big man Evan Mobley and G League scoring dynamo Jalen Green round out the top four. What's still to be determined is what order those guys will go, and then the intrigue really starts with the Magic at No. 5.
With the draft order set, we can now see who is in position to get the best point guard prospects after Cunningham presumably goes off the board. Here's a look at how things might pan out and where those playmakers could be headed.
Mock Draft
1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Houston Rockets: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Green, SG, G League
5. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
7. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
9. Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Kai Jones, PF/C, Texas
12. San Antonio Spurs: Jalen Johnson, F, Duke
13. Indiana Pacers: James Bouknight, SG, UConn
14. Golden State Warriors: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
15. Washington Wizards: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Moses Moody, SG/SF, Arkansas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Alperen Sengun, PF/C, Turkey
19. New York Knicks: Isaiah Jackson, PF/C, Kentucky
20. Atlanta Hawks: Jared Butler, PG, Butler
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, Stanford
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
26. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
27. Brooklyn Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Marcus Bagley, SF, Arizona State
29. Phoenix Suns: Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia
30. Utah Jazz: Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State
Cavaliers Draft Another Point Guard
For the third time in four years, the Cavs are in position to draft a point guard. They took Isaac Okoro with their first selection in 2020, but grabbing Collin Sexton in 2018 followed by Darius Garland in 2019 has left them with a young backcourt that doesn't quite fit together.
That's because neither is all that defensively sound. Sexton (6'1", 190 pounds) and Garland (6'1", 192 pounds) are both smaller guards prone to giving up baskets to bigger guards.
The solution is drafting Jalen Suggs (6'4" 205 pounds) with the third selection and dealing one of Garland or Sexton. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported that the team has already started exploring trade options for Sexton.
The 22-year-old should be a prime trade chip. At 22 years old, he's coming off a season in which he set career-highs for points (24.3), assists (4.4) and field goal percentage (47.5).
Garland is coming off a strong season as well but might not be as appealing to trade because he still has two more years of team options on his contract. Regardless, Suggs gives the Cavs the opportunity to fix the awkward pairing of Garland and Sexton.
Thunder Kickoff Rebuild with Point Guard of the Future
The Thunder's treasure trove of draft picks opens in 2021, and they will have the No. 6, 16 and 18 picks to begin the process of rebuilding.
It wouldn't be a bad idea to start that process by taking one of the most polished prospects. Nobody helped out their NBA draft stock more this season than the Baylor Bears' Davion Mitchell. Not only did he improve in several key areas, including a massive jump in three-point shooting, but he also showcased leadership in helping guide the Bears to a national championship.
ESPN's Mike Schmitz noted that "Coaches and teammates rave about his work ethic and approach to the game" and that he has an "incredibly high floor because of his intangibles, defense and winning mentality."
Theo Maledon showed some promise as a rookie point guard, and Kemba Walker is on the roster. But Maledon has the size to slide to the two-guard, and Mitchell has experience playing with another ball-handler. His point guard teammate Jared Butler will also likely go in the first round.
Walker is 31 years old and an ideal trade chip as the Thunder continue to move towards youth.
Tre Mann and Sharife Cooper Intriguing Lottery Options
Cunningham, Suggs and Mitchell are all but guaranteed to be top 10 picks. There's too much talent and proven production from the trio to pass up.
But two more point guards could slide up into the latter half of the lottery. Tre Mann and Sharife Cooper are different prospects, but the pair of SEC points bring enough to the table to warrant consideration.
In this exercise, the Warriors opt to make Mann the last pick of the lottery. The Florida guard had a growth spurt after his freshman season with the Gators that now has him listed at 6'5", potentially giving him the ability to guard shooting guards.
What should excite teams is Mann's ability to create shots with the ball in his hands and his smooth shooting stroke as an off-ball guard. That makes him an interesting option for Golden State as he can spell Stephen Curry or play alongside him as a shooting option.
Auburn's Cooper doesn't have the same sweet shot. He only shot 22 percent from beyond the arc, but he's a much more natural playmaker. His ability to work the pick-and-roll and find open teammates makes him a great fit for the Washington Wizards who could use a point guard succession plan.