2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final: B/R Staff Predictions

We've made it to the end of the most unique NHL season any of us will (hopefully) see in our lifetimes. Two teams are left standing, and they're both Atlantic Division foes. One team you might have predicted would be in the Stanley Cup Final, and one team shocked us all.



It's been a strange season, to say the least.



The Canadiens had a tumultuous season in the all-Canadian North Division. Coach Claude Julien was fired. Goalie Carey Price turned in a mediocre season by his standards. The Habs scored goals and they created chances offensively (they were No. 2 in Corsi, per Natural Stat Trick), but they gave Price no help in the defensive end and their special teams were so-so.



Fast forward to the postseason. They sneaked in as the fourth seed in the North Division playoffs only because the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks were so bad. In any other year, Montreal would have missed the playoffs entirely.



But no one can say the team didn't make the most of the opportunity. The Habs turned into a different team.



Their penalty kill has been especially staunch. Price has been otherworldly once again. The power play started clicking. The Habs effectively neutralized some of the most dangerous scoring threats in the NHL, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs' top line.



Auston Matthews was held to just a single goal and four assists. His shooting percentage was 2.9 in that first-round series. Mitchell Marner didn't score at all, and fans have not been shy about their desire to jettison him out of town after that series.



In the semifinal round, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone was held without a single point. The Golden Knights have high-end forwards, including former Canadien Max Pacioretty, but the top six was completely ineffective.



Now, the question is whether or not all of that is going to work against a powerhouse like Tampa Bay.



The Lightning were largely considered the best regular-season team in the salary-cap era that had little to show for it until last season when Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in the bubble. Their repeat bid hasn't come easy, but this is still the same team it's been for years: The dangerous power play, the exceptionally deep lineup, one of the best goalies in the world in Andrei Vasilevskiy and the savvy coach in Jon Cooper.



Center Brayden Point recently put together a nine-game postseason goal streak. The power play lacks some punch when it doesn't have winger Nikita Kucherov, but Kucherov returned for Game 7 against the New York Islanders on Friday night. Barring disaster, he'll be ready for Game 1 on Monday night at Amalie Arena.



The Habs have been a buzz saw this summer, but Tampa Bay might be the force that stops them.



Prediction: Lightning in six.